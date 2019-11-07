Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities downgraded Diamondback Energy from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.05.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.56. 5,607,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,707. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $74.55 and a 52-week high of $116.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $104,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $201,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,096,583.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,690. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,346.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 251,313 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,386,000 after acquiring an additional 233,937 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4,282.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 195,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 191,481 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 208,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,790 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

