Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRNA. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. 635,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,627. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 737.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. Analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James B. Weissman sold 14,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $191,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,180 shares of company stock valued at $686,868 in the last three months. 21.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $16,088,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $25,347,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

