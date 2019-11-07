Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

NYSE:DKS traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $41.39. The stock had a trading volume of 110,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,609. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $41.53.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,785 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 157,790 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.