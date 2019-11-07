Dimitri E. Grigoriadis Sells 10,188 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,263.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,899,922.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $102.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 466.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 0.46%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $817,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $2,203,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $525,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 297,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,783,000 after purchasing an additional 61,645 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 30.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

