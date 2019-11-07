Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSS) Trading Down 3.5%

Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSS)’s stock price dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.78, approximately 4,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 158,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSS) by 219.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,358 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.58% of Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

