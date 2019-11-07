Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWED) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWED) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.89 and last traded at $51.96, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWED) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 18.18% of Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

