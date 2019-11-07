Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BEVFF opened at $2.35 on Monday. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $234.59 million, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

