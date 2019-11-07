Dogecoin Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $329.81 million and $92.80 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00671700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010977 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001138 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000517 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 121,953,591,160 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, FreiExchange, BitFlip, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Kraken, Cryptopia, Koineks, Cryptomate, Poloniex, Tripe Dice Exchange, ZB.COM, Coinsquare, YoBit, Robinhood, CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange, BCEX, Bittylicious, Bitsane, BTC Trade UA, C-Patex, Tidex, BiteBTC, CoinEgg, Novaexchange, Indodax, C-CEX, Upbit, Cryptohub, CoinFalcon, Graviex, Bits Blockchain, Livecoin, Ovis, Sistemkoin, Coinbe, BX Thailand, Instant Bitex, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Coindeal, HitBTC, Exmo, Mercatox, SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX, Fatbtc, Exrates, cfinex, BtcTrade.im and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

