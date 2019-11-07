Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Shares of ERIE stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.08. 441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,296. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.43. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $123.94 and a 12-month high of $270.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $638.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.70 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 30.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Erie Indemnity news, Director J Ralph Borneman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Erie Indemnity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ERIE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Featured Article: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.