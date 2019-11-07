Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $133,637,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $90,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 921.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 579,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,253,000 after purchasing an additional 522,769 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13,477.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,910,000 after purchasing an additional 314,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,292,000 after purchasing an additional 237,740 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,609. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $124.85 and a 12 month high of $173.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.53.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

