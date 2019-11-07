Donaldson Capital Management LLC Makes New $20.85 Million Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 256,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,851,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,873,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,337,000 after buying an additional 1,013,032 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 99.3% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 34,551,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,963,000 after buying an additional 17,211,756 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,040,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,159,000 after buying an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,046,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,066,000 after buying an additional 115,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,571,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,343,000 after buying an additional 245,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

RY stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,339. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $82.58. The stock has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.796 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

