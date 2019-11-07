Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $32,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $147.50 to $155.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays set a $158.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.20.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.38 per share, for a total transaction of $124,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,781 shares in the company, valued at $470,280.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 17,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $2,314,704.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,633,042.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.45. The stock had a trading volume of 511,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,504. The company has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $152.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.28.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

