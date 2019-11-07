Doug Bailey Sells 2,000 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $183,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Tuesday, October 1st, Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $181,100.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $186,760.00.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.17 and a 200 day moving average of $82.54. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $55.24 and a 52 week high of $102.38.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 482.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.