Dragon Option (DRAGON) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Hoo, BigONE and ABCC. Dragon Option has a market capitalization of $11,701.00 and $19,031.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00222023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.01450257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029017 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00120394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Option Token Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,461,298 tokens. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption.

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, ABCC, Bancor Network and Hoo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

