DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million.

DSPG traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 180,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,527. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a market cap of $346.01 million, a P/E ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

