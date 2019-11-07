Duerr (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €28.00 by Baader Bank

Duerr (ETR:DUE) received a €28.00 ($32.56) price target from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DUE. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €30.31 ($35.24).

Get Duerr alerts:

DUE stock opened at €30.68 ($35.67) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.52. Duerr has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 12 month high of €42.26 ($49.14). The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Duerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.