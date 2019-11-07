Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 278 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter valued at about $19,519,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter valued at about $10,938,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter valued at about $7,120,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 397.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research upgraded NewMarket from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 171 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.16, for a total value of $81,936.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $171,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NEU opened at $489.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.44. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $378.24 and a 12 month high of $492.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $468.72 and a 200 day moving average of $437.70.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $555.82 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 47.54% and a net margin of 12.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that NewMarket Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

