Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,517 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 261,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,154,000 after buying an additional 55,197 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 43,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 153,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of WTFC opened at $67.49 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $79.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average is $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

