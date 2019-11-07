Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UCBI. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

United Community Banks stock opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.27. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.91 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,924 shares of company stock valued at $347,834. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

