Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $378,000 Investment in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after buying an additional 78,153 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 1.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 4.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 75.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 9.79%. Analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 66.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UTL shares. ValuEngine lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

