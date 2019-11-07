Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,755 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NMI were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,876,000 after purchasing an additional 143,075 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,354,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,025,000 after purchasing an additional 128,263 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,045,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,831,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NMI by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 886,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,092 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. B. Riley raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

In related news, insider Bradley M. Shuster sold 38,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,067,881.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,804.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $745,943.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,854.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,366. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78. NMI Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

