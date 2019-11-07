Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Up 2.3% This Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $438,622.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00042993 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.13 or 0.07241673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000987 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014692 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00047278 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,327,849 tokens. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network.

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

