Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $1.04. Dynasil Co. of America shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Dynasil Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dynasil Co. of America had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter.

Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYSL)

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

