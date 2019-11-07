e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.96

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.96 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 518936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson set a $21.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $889.63 million, a PE ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.07.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,723 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $107,635.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $348,885.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,484,055 shares of company stock worth $58,722,123. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $2,511,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $1,751,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $175,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.