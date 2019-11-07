e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ELF. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $889.63 million, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.93 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,723 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $107,635.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $348,885.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,484,055 shares of company stock valued at $58,722,123 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,733,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 628,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 590,936 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,151,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 699,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 297,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 479.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 255,413 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

