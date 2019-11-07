E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. E. W. Scripps presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE:SSP opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. E. W. Scripps has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Corina S. Granado purchased 38,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $453,973.47. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 448,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,456.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in E. W. Scripps by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 86,640 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in E. W. Scripps by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 152,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in E. W. Scripps by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 71,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in E. W. Scripps by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in E. W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E. W. Scripps (SSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.