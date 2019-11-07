E. W. Scripps (SSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) will be announcing its Q3 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

E. W. Scripps stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. E. W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSP shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, major shareholder Corina S. Granado purchased 38,117 shares of E. W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $453,973.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,342,456.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

