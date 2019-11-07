Eastern Bank Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Analog Devices by 9.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 88.9% during the second quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 172,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 89,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $112.75. The company had a trading volume of 31,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,701. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.08 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 10,544 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,230,695.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,463 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $160,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,362 shares of company stock worth $5,780,793 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

