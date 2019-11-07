Eastern Bank Purchases 192 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eastern Bank boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8,529.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,428,000 after buying an additional 2,287,747 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,863,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,164,000 after buying an additional 2,034,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 41.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,968,000 after buying an additional 1,909,769 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $86,736,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.7% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,490,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,919,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

EMR traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $74.05. The company had a trading volume of 118,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $75.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

