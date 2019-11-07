Eastern Bank Purchases 2,312 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $20,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2,036.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APD traded up $6.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,546. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.96 and a 200 day moving average of $217.91. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.64 and a twelve month high of $232.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup set a $260.00 target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective (up from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.93.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

