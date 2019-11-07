Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of EMN opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.14. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

