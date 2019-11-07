eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,484 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 81,808 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,685,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $461,586,000 after buying an additional 8,322,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1,128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,368,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $449,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443,045 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,079,108 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $437,625,000 after purchasing an additional 53,488 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,680,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $421,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,218,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $398,321,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. KeyCorp lifted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on eBay to $47.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

EBAY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,549,682. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In other eBay news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $398,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,753,621.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.