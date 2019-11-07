Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) dropped 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.73 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.73 ($0.10), approximately 105,942 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 70,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.88 ($0.10).

Separately, Cenkos Securities initiated coverage on Eden Research in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75.

In related news, insider Sean M. Smith purchased 114,313 shares of Eden Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £9,145.04 ($11,949.61).

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease control, soil pest, protected glass house crops, and post-harvest applications.

