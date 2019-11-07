eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.2-17.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.73 million.eGain also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.00-0.06 EPS.

Shares of eGain stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 246,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $241.53 million, a PE ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.71. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 million. eGain had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 6.20%. eGain’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 price objective on eGain and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on eGain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.75.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 4,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,780. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

