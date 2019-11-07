Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Trading Up 2.1%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.94, approximately 9,720 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 105,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Aegis started coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 16.24, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 71.71% and a negative net margin of 3,769.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

