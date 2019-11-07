Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,364 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA opened at $98.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $108.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Nomura reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.77.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total value of $46,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $173,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,320.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,900 shares of company stock worth $5,464,852. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

