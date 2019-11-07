Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,335 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,962 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 187,667 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.06. 61,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,432. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $108.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.87 and its 200 day moving average is $94.87.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.77.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $845,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,852. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

