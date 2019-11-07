Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.84.

Several brokerages have commented on ESI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. CIBC reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.42.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, COO Scot Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $93,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

