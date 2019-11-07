Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $30,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.31.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.69. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $132.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In related news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.59 per share, with a total value of $99,951.11. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,667.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 4,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.38 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,059,553.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and sold 614,373 shares worth $70,546,895. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

