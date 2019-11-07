Elie Melhem Sells 9,643 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Stock

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) insider Elie Melhem sold 9,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $907,020.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,920.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.91. The company had a trading volume of 23,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $61.17 and a 12-month high of $100.05.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.44 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 105.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

