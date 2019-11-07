Ellaism (ELLA) Market Capitalization Tops $19,860.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $19,860.00 and $12.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ellaism

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

