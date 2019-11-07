Elron Electronic Industries (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) & CM Finance (OTCMKTS:CMFN) Head to Head Comparison

Elron Electronic Industries (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) and CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Elron Electronic Industries has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CM Finance has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elron Electronic Industries and CM Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elron Electronic Industries N/A N/A N/A CM Finance -13.35% 11.75% 5.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.5% of CM Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CM Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CM Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Elron Electronic Industries does not pay a dividend. CM Finance pays out 71.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elron Electronic Industries and CM Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elron Electronic Industries $16.25 million 2.76 -$15.79 million N/A N/A CM Finance $40.79 million 2.35 $15.62 million $1.39 5.06

CM Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Elron Electronic Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Elron Electronic Industries and CM Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elron Electronic Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A CM Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CM Finance beats Elron Electronic Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elron Electronic Industries Company Profile

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides technology products in the medical devices and cyber fields. The company offers BrainsGate, a minimally invasive treatment for ischemic stroke; Pocared, an automated microbiology lab system for infectious diseases diagnosis; CartiHeal implants for cartilage and bone repair in weight bearing joints; Notal Vision, a remote monitoring of patients at risk of vision loss from age-related macular degeneration; cyber intelligence platform that detects and defuses threats before they become cyberattacks; Alcide, a security and management tools for hybrid data centers; and SecuredTouch a behavioral biometrics for mobile transactions. It also provides Ironscales, an automated phishing prevention, detection, and response platform; Cynerio, a connected medical device; Kindite, a cloud encryption solution; OpenLegacy, a platform that enables the digital transformation process; PLYmedia, a platform for ad networks; Aqwise, a biological water and wastewater treatment solutions for the industrial and municipal markets; and Atlantium, a water disinfection solution. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. Elron Electronic Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Discount Investment Corporation Limited.

CM Finance Company Profile

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

