Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Receives Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday. Laidlaw set a $72.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emergent Biosolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Shares of EBS stock traded down $3.26 on Thursday, reaching $55.14. The company had a trading volume of 38,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,972. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. Emergent Biosolutions has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $73.89.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. Emergent Biosolutions had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $311.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $84,685.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1,510.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

