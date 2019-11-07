Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cfra downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $71.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

NYSE:EMR opened at $73.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $75.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.98.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

