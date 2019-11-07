Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Decreased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. H2O AM LLP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 348,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after acquiring an additional 128,428 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 114,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 215,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after buying an additional 27,015 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,318. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $75.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.43.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

