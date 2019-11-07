Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of treatments and therapies, for rare and orphan disease categories. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc., formerly known MYnd Analytics Inc., is based in Torrance, United States. “

Separately, Dawson James lowered shares of Emmaus Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

EMMA stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57. Emmaus Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $12.90.

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. Emmaus Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 489.28% and a negative return on equity of 511.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emmaus Life Sciences will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Yutaka Niihara bought 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $65,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Willis C. Lee bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 265,279 shares of company stock worth $952,943. 36.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

