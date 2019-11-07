Empirical Finance LLC Buys 120 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 42,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 152,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $130.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.10.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

