Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

ENBL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENBL stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,588. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

