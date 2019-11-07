Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

ERII has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ ERII traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 421,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,988. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $524.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 4.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261,971 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 32,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,149,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,813,000 after acquiring an additional 36,715 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

