Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €16.30 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €16.30 ($18.95) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ENGI. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.98 ($18.58).

ENGI opened at €14.36 ($16.69) on Thursday. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.63). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €14.78.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

